Robert Walter Kopchinski, 71, of Stony Point, passed away November 28, 2017 at Rosewood Assisted Living.

He was born October 17, 1946, in Bayonne, New Jersey, son of the late Walter and Helen Sinchek Kopchinski. Robert had lived in Stony Point for over 30 years. He was employed, prior to retirement, in the lumber industry, and was of the Catholic faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Gloria Watt; and brother-in-law, Sid Watt.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Betty A. Guzzy of New Jersey; along with numerous nieces and nephews in the Stony Point and North Plainfield, New Jersey area.

Services and interment will be private.

