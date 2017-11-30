40th Annual Bethlehem Star Lighting planned December 2



The 40th annual Bethlehem Star Lighting is set for Saturday, December 2, at 6:30PM at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem. The event is sponsored by the Bethlehem Community Development Association (BCDA). In this 40th anniversary the tradition of “lighting the star” will be one to remember.

The Bethlehem Star was destroyed on Monday, October 23, by the tornado that swept through Bethlehem Community and Alexander County. BCDA promises: There will be a Star Lighting!

Evening activities include a living manger scene and scripture readings, bon fires, free cookies, hot chocolate and hot apple cider will be served by Bethlehem Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

Music begins at 6:30-6:45PM with the Salt Shakers from Bethlehem Baptist Church followed by Styx and Tones 6:45-7:00PM with Katelyn Banks Director. At 7PM Ben Bullard will begin the program and festivities and introduce special guests and share the history of the Bethlehem Star Lighting. The “Star Lighting Program” will begin with a candle lighting and progression of the people to the manger by Santa Claus where music by the Bethlehem Community Choir will precede the scripture reading by Rev. David Hefner from Shiloh Lutheran Church, with the “Lighting of the Star” by BCDA Members (present and past). The program will conclude with Shiloh Lutheran Church Choir singing “The Greatest Story Ever Told”. Guests may stay to enjoy cookies and hot chocolate and community love and laughter. Bethlehem photographer Carol Anne Hartman will make photos of children with Santa to be posted on Facebook.

The Bethlehem Star Lighting has been an annual event on the first Saturday night of December for more than three decades and was a feature article in the December 2008 issue of USA Weekend and 2016 December issue of Our State Magazine. The one-night event draws more than a thousand people each year. Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church is located at 9379 NC 127 Hickory, NC 28601.

For more information contact Connie Killian at 828-495-7775 or Donna Reid at 828-234-6690.