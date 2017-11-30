November 30, 2017

ACHS Football Awards presented Nov. 27

| | 0

 

 

 

VARSITY FOOTBALL AWARDS – Pictured from the left are the ACHS Varsity Football Award winners from Monday night’s ceremony. First row: Jordan Brown, Kendall Flowers, Gunnar Anderson, and Devon Weiss. Second row: Tevin Clark, Kyle Phillips, Frank Dockery, Bryson Godfrey, Caleb Dula, and Isaac Chapman.

 

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

     The Alexander Central JV and Varsity Football Teams were recognized with the program’s annual awards night on Monday evening November 27, at the school.
     Coach Butch Carter praised the JV and Varsity Cougar Teams that combined for a 20-2 overall record and two NW 3A/4A Championships this past season.
           After recapping the season highlights and announcing All-Conference performers, the awards were presented, starting with the JV Cougar Team.
The following junior varsity awards were presented at the ceremony: Team Before Self Award – Colston Yount; The Heart of a Champion Award – Daniel Echerd; Most Improved Player – Bryson Abernathy; Rookie of the Year – Kaine Allen; Offense Award – Dayente Calhoun; Defense Award – Zach Wooten; and JV Prospect Awards – Jai Kwaun Tilley and Garrett Martin.
     Following the junior varsity presentations, members of the ACHS coaching staff presented the following varsity awards: Coaches’ Award – Kendall Flowers; Best Offensive Lineman Award – Kyle Phillips; Best Defensive Lineman – Isaac Chapman; Best Defensive Skilled Player – Tevin Clark; Best Offensive Skilled Player – Devon Weiss; True Grit Award – Jordan Brown; Cougar Awards – Frank Dockery and Caleb Dula; and Golden Helmet Awards – Bryson Godfrey and Gunnar Anderson.

JV FOOTBALL AWARDS – Pictured from the left are the Alexander Central JV Football Award winners from Monday night’s ceremony: Colston Yount, Jai Kwaun Tilley, Bryson Abernathy, Daniel Echerd, Zach Wooten, Dayente Calhoun, Garrett Martin, and Kaine Allen.

 

Posted in Breaking News, Sports

Leave a Comment