ACHS Football Awards presented Nov. 27

By D.N. PENNELL, Jr.

The Alexander Central JV and Varsity Football Teams were recognized with the program’s annual awards night on Monday evening November 27, at the school.

Coach Butch Carter praised the JV and Varsity Cougar Teams that combined for a 20-2 overall record and two NW 3A/4A Championships this past season.

After recapping the season highlights and announcing All-Conference performers, the awards were presented, starting with the JV Cougar Team.

The following junior varsity awards were presented at the ceremony: Team Before Self Award – Colston Yount; The Heart of a Champion Award – Daniel Echerd; Most Improved Player – Bryson Abernathy; Rookie of the Year – Kaine Allen; Offense Award – Dayente Calhoun; Defense Award – Zach Wooten; and JV Prospect Awards – Jai Kwaun Tilley and Garrett Martin.

Following the junior varsity presentations, members of the ACHS coaching staff presented the following varsity awards: Coaches’ Award – Kendall Flowers; Best Offensive Lineman Award – Kyle Phillips; Best Defensive Lineman – Isaac Chapman; Best Defensive Skilled Player – Tevin Clark; Best Offensive Skilled Player – Devon Weiss; True Grit Award – Jordan Brown; Cougar Awards – Frank Dockery and Caleb Dula; and Golden Helmet Awards – Bryson Godfrey and Gunnar Anderson.