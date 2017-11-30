Dovie Reid Scarbrough, 98, of Taylorsville, left this world peacefully on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at Trinity Village in Hickory.

She was born on March 7, 1919, daughter of the late Henry and Emma Hollar Reid. Before retirement, she worked as a knitter and loved gardening. Dovie was a member at Bethel Advent Christian Church and was a former choir member.

In addtion to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Leo Scarbrough; brothers, Arphie and Sam Reid, and an infant brother; sisters, Ellen Newton, Ollie Wilkie, Annalee Hall, and an infant sister; and grandson, John Scarbrough.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Charles Robert Scarbrough (Sandra) and Gerald Scarbrough (Linda); grandchildren, Mandie Atwood, Randy Scarbrough, Jody Scarbrough, and Amy Scarbrough; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Saturday December 2, 2017, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Service will be held on Sunday, December 3, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Bethel Advent Christian Church, with Pastor Don Key officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

