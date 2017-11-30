Wills among members of 1993 UNC Team honored at Nov. 29 game

During the November 29, North Carolina game vs. Michigan, the Tar Heels honored members of the 1993 championship team. It was 25 years ago that they won the National Championship, beating these same Wolverines. Alexander Central Head Basketball Coach served as the Team Manager for Coach Dean Smith on the 1993 Championship Team and was among the team members honored at the Dean E. Smith Center during the UNC win. The Tarheels topped the Wolverines 86-71 as part of the ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge.