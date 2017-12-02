Lula May Stafford, 78, of Maplewood Lane, Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Stafford was born August 27, 1939, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late James Baker and Lula Ashley Baker.

She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Lula was a loving mother and granny. Her grandchildren loved her for her wisdom and humor. She was generous with her family and always had their backs.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glade William Stafford; and a brother, Gary Baker.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Cheryl Bedra and husband Mike of Michigan, and Kristin Burgess and husband Keith of Michigan; a step-daughter, Jody Stafford of Lenoir; a son, Eric Stafford of Michigan; grandchildren, Lindsay Mucha and husband Steve, Danielle Shampine and husband Mark, and Shane Bedra; step-grandchildren, David, Corey, and Josh; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, James Pittman and wife Jean of Michigan; special nephews, Jerry Eckerd and Craig Stafford; special niece, Lori Mays and husband Troy; and nephews, Bryan Baker and wife Renee and their children, Lauren and Kyle, Jared Baker and wife Penney and their children, Nathan and Emma.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Christian Fellowship Church. Pastor Scott Green will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Christian Fellowship Church.

A special thanks to the extended Stafford Family for their love and support.

