Heaven gained another angel on Sunday, December 3, 2017, Infant Belldandy Ramon, the daughter of Fermin and Maria Cazares Ramon, of Brookshire and Wallace Lane, Taylorsville.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandparents, Carmen Miranda, Gerardo Ramon, and Mercedes Ramon, all of Taylorsville.

Private burial will be in the Hiddenite Cemetery.

