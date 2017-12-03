Lisa Marie Combs Hubbard, 55, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, December 3, 2017, at her residence, after a brief illness.

She was born December 4, 1961, in Chattahoochee County, to Margie Ann McDougald Combs of Taylorsville and the late George Junior Combs. She was employed by Royal Comfort. She was also a member of Stony Point Tabernacle.

Lisa is survived by her husband, James Alan Hubbard of the home; two sons, Christopher Hubbard and wife Jenny of Taylorsville, and Jason Hubbard of the home; two brothers, Danny Combs of Taylorsville, and Kenny Combs of Hiddenite; three grandchildren, Jacob Hubbard, Jaxen Hubbard, and Joey Hubbard, all of Taylorsville; and mother-in-law, Ann Hubbard of Taylorsville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 8, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Wes Hammer will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 p.m., prior to the service, at Chapman Funeral Home.

