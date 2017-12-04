Barbara Dean Martin Sharpe, 76, of Statesville, passed away Monday December 4, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a brief illness.

She was born September 9, 1941, in Beaufort County, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ralph Alexander Martin and Hilda Dean Wright Martin.

Barbara earned her Masters Degree from UNCC. She taught fourth and fifth grade at W R Odell Elementary School, in Cabarrus County, for 42 years. She was also a member of the North Carolina Teacher’s Association. Barbara was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Lindsey Frank Sharpe of the home; a daughter, Kelly S. Bruce and husband Ricky of Statesville; two sons, Marty Sharpe of Huntersville, and Lee Sharpe of Statesville; two brothers, Richard Martin and wife Pat of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Billy Martin and wife Nancy of Statesville; two step-grandchildren, Shane Bruce and wife Elizabeth, and Jeremy Bruce and wife Tanya, all of Statesville; and four step-great-grandchildren, Carolina and Dalton Bruce, and Justin and Trevor Cranfill.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point. Rev. Mitchell Rash will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625; or The ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.

