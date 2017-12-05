James Allen Stocks, 87, passed away on December 5, 2017, after a brief illness, in Gordon Hospice House, in Statesville.

He was born in Laurinburg in 1930. He served honorably in the Air Force from 1948 until 1953. He retired from Kodak and was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, in Cary.

He is survived by a son, Carl “Skip” Allen Stocks, and a daughter-in-law, Lianne Grasslee Stocks.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cary. His ashes will be interred in St. Paul’s Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his memory be sent to St. Paul’s Memorial Garden, 221 Union Street, Cary, NC; North Carolina State Troopers Association, 3505 Vernon Woods Drive, Summerfield, NC 27358; Alzheimer’s Association of North Carolina, 4615 Dundas Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407; Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or a charity of your choosing.

