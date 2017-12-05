Syble Barnes Sigmon, 80, of Old Hwy 90, Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mrs. Sigmon was born September 22, 1937, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Fred Barnes and Cleo Richards Barnes.

She had worked in the hosiery industry and was also a homemaker. She was a member of Lovelady Baptist Church. Syble loved to cook and bake cakes and loved her grandbabies.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Earl Sigmon.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Tonya Houck and husband Benjamin of Granite Falls, Tammy Brown and husband Alvin of Lenoir, and Kisha Bowman and husband William of Taylorsville; a son, Micky Turnmyre and girlfriend Betty of Granite Falls; eight grandchildren, Tracy, Christy, Brandy, Benjamin, Shea, Zach, Casey, and Madison; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Wayburn Millsaps and husband James of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 8, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Rev. David Brown will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, Hwy 90 West. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Zach Brown, Casey Bowman, Riley Fortner, Justin Fortner, Eric Millsaps, and Mike Jolly.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Sigmon Family.