Billy “Ray” Mash, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

Born September 12, 1939, in Ashe County, he was the son of the late Herman H. Mash and Viola Miller Mash.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, James C. Mash and Robert E. Mash; an infant sister, Willa Jean Mash; sisters-in-law, Peggy Mash, Hilda Mash, and Rita Mash; a niece, Kimberly Matheson; and a nephew, Dale Mash.

He is survived by daughters, Sandy StClair of Crossville, Tennessee, and Amy Webb of Taylorsville; sons, Keith “Cotton” Patterson (Mary) and Chris “Red” Patterson of Taylorsville; granddaughters, Amber Killian and husband Brandon, Jessy Cowles and husband Michael, and Cheyann Webb; grandsons, Lucas StClair and Dale Webb; six great-grandchildren; brothers, J. Ralph Mash (twin brother of Billy Ray Mash) and wife Nancy of Stony Point, Richard Mash, and Carl Mash of Taylorsville; sister, Kathy M. Bowman and husband Phillip of Taylorsville; sister-in-law, Lucille Mash of Hiddenite; numerous nieces and nephews; and caregiver and special friend, Margaret Wallace.

The service will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at 3:00 p.m., at the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Interment will be held Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at 1:00 p.m., at Mash Severt Family Cemetery in West Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Alexander County at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

