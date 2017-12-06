HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

MEDICAL OFFICE ASSISTANT needed, full time, $10 – $15 per hour, depending on skill level. Interviews anytime 9 – 6, Mon. – Thurs., Wilkesboro. Text 828-640-3545.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

NEED SOMEONE to do yard work. Need leaves raked. Call 828-781-0431 or 828-962-5517. If no answer, leave message.

PART-TIME person who has experience re-doing mobile home floors. Must have truck. Must be reliable & honest. Must have references. Must be willing to do small jobs after hours or weekends, Saturday & Sunday. Must do good work and work fast without helper. Will pay $15 per hour, plus truck allowance. Call 828-303-8570 and leave message telling full name, phone number, and your information.