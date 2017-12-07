Snow in weekend forecast for Alex

Snow in weekend forecast

According to the National Weather Service, the following is forecast for Thursday night (Dec. 7) through Sunday (Dec. 10), 2017:

Thursday night: slight chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: chance of rain and snow before noon, then rain likely. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow after 8pm. Patchy fog before 8pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday: 20 percent chance of snow before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West northwest wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.