ACHS hosts NWC Swim Meet Dec. 7

Cougars face Watauga, Saint in league meet

The Alexander Central Swim Team hosted a Northwestern Conference meet with Watauga and St. Stephens at the Wilkes County YMCA on Thursday, December 7.

In combined scoring, St. Stephens finished 2-0 on the night, posting wins over ACHS and Watauga. The Cougars finished 0-2 in combined scoring; however, the ACHS Men posted a close 10-9 win over Watauga.

“Several personal records were achieved by many of the team members including our Zachary Boston, who had a five second PR,” Alexander Central Head Coach Nikki Bost commented. “Congratulations to Jeremiah Moretz on breaking the 100-yard Men’s backstroke record with a 1:15.94. Two more school records are close to being captured in one relay and one individual event.”

Bost cited the top performers on the night:

* Jaycie Knight- 200 I.M. & 100 backstroke;

* Jeremiah Moretz- 3rd 200 I.M & 100 backstroke;

* Sydney Farmer- 3rd 100 Fly;

* Hallie Reese- 1st 100 free;

* Tyler Burgess- 3rd 500 free;

* Casey Talley-3rd breastroke;

* Mason Riddle-3rd breastroke.

RELAYS

* 200 Medley Relay- 2nd- Jaycie Knight, Casey Talley, Sydney Farmer, Hallie Reese;

* 200 Free Relay-2nd- Paige Coonse, Sydney Farmer, Hallie Reese, Casey Talley;

* 200 Free Relay-2nd-Colin Bryant, Mason Riddle, Kyle Harper, Hayden Seagle;

* 400 Free Relay-2nd- Tyler Burgess, Kyle Harper, Jeremiah Moretz, Hayden Seagle.