Louise Price Herman, 87, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born on February 5, 1930, daughter of the late Jeff and Neva Payne Price. Louise was a member at Three Forks Baptist Church for over 70 years and was a member of the Golden Circle Sunday School Class. Louise spent her life farming with her late husband of 48 years, Richard Herman, and after he passed away, she still took care and worked the farm. She loved being a farmer’s wife along with being a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all. Louise was a special jewel to those around her, and she will truly be missed but will forever be in our hearts.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by six brothers and three sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, David Herman and Mac Herman, both of Taylorsville; daughters, Debra Teague (Roger), and Denise Teague, both of Taylorsville, and Dixie Looper (Wesley) of Granite Falls; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; sister, Elizabeth Shoemaker; and a special caregiver, Kay Hubbard.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 14, 2017, from 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., at Three Forks Baptist Church, and the funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Dr. Carson Moseley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Lee Herman, Richie Herman, Mac Herman, Jr., Chad Teague, Josh Teague, and Lawton Looper.

Memorials may be sent to Iredell County Hospice & Palliative Care at 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.

Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family of Louise Price Herman.