Audrey Jane Buga Hansen Miller, 58, of Statesville, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on November 19, 1959, in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Betty Lou Smith Buga and was of the Lutheran faith. Audrey had worked for CommScope – Catawba Plant for a number of years and just loved to be outdoors. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, fishing, and hunting.

In addtition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Buga; an infant sibling; and an infant son, Robert.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of four years, James Paulie Miller of the home; children, Hollie Price of Newton, Christian Hansen (Kasia) of Rumia, Poland, and Ashley Caldwell of Gaffney, South Carolina; Hollie and Christian’s father, Keith Hansen; Ashley’s father, Mike Caldwell; grandchildren, Nicholas and Ethan Price, Charlie Hansen, and Zoe Hammonds; brothers, Jim Buga (Glenda) of Newton, and Bob Buga of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sisters, Bambie Michaels and Pam Buga, both of Lorain, Ohio; niece, Misty Peto (Josh) of Port St. Lucie, Florida; step-children, Yvonne Locklear (Wade) of Stony Point, Jamie Miller (Heather) of Taylorsville, Frankie Miller (Liz), and Sallie Miller, all of Statesville; step-grandchildren, AJ, Rhett, Rusty, Paul, Mary, Evan, Ellie, and Carson Miller, and Dorothy and Sammy Locklear; along with numerous other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 14, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and the funeral service will follow in the chapel at 7:30 p.m. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital at 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.