Arlie Blaine “Tom” Collins, 85, of Pinecrest Ct., Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Collins was born March 5, 1932 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Roy Everett Collins and Inez Smith Collins.

He had retired from the US Navy, and had worked as a diesel mechanic in the Navy and for Coke. He was of the Jehovah Witness faith. Arlie loved to play golf and was a great father, who had raised five children which loved and respected him, and he also loved to cook.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Collins, and siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lois Laverne Collins of the home; three daughters, Sheila Hall and husband Roy of Ocala, Florida, Denise DeHoff and husband Brad of Longmont, Colorado, and Cindy Post and husband Steven of Mystic, Connecticut; a son, Gregory Collins and wife Laurie of Charleston, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Cassie, Jessica, Charlene, Scott, Jeffrey, and Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Corrine; and a brother, Robert Dean.

The family will do a memorial service at 4 p.m., Monday, December 18, 2017 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, 455 Millersville Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

