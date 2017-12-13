Edward “Bud” Franklin Winebarger, 85, of Conover, left this world for his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 13, 2017, surrounded by his family, at home.

He was born on June 3, 1932 to the late John and Willie Shook Winebarger. Before retirement, he worked as an upholster for Lee Industries. Bud honorably served our country in the US Army and was a member at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Randy Bowen of Claremont, Debbie Fowler, and Tammy Davis; brother, Bob Winebarger; and sisters, Betty Killian and Dot Winebarger, all of Conover.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 16, 2016, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, in Conover, and the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kevin Graudin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 6175 St. Peter’s Church Rd, Conover, NC 28613; or to Catawba Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be left at www.alexfuneralservice.com.