Jennifer Elaine Warren Stafford, 63, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2017, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, after an extended illness.

She was born December 19, 1953, in Chester, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, daughter of Colene Evelyn Mayberry Warren Cockrell of Taylorsville and the late William Bruce Warren. She graduated Gardner-Webb College with a degree in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse. She was also a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her stepfather, Kenneth C. Cockrell of Taylorsville; a brother, Michael Warren and wife Jean of Hiddenite; a sister, Teresa Warren Womack and husband Mark of Taylorsville; two aunts, Ruby Kerr of Taylorsville, and Ruth Lackey and husband Dover of Hiddenite; six nephews; a niece; and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 16, 2017 at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jimmy Bowman will officiate. Burial will follow in South River United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m., at Chapman Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service.

Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be emailed to the Stafford Family at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Jennifer Elaine Warren Stafford.