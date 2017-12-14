Eddie Riddle, 50, of Steve Watts Drive, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, December 14, 2017, at his residence, surrounded by family.

Mr. Riddle was born January 12, 1967, in Winter Park, Florida, the son of Toni Riddle Rudloff of Taylorsville and the late James Riddle.

He had worked in communications and was of the Christian faith. Eddie loved hunting, fishing, and was a great chef. He loved life and his family.

Including his mother, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Lori Fullen Riddle of the home; a daughter, Leigh Ann Hill and husband Casey of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; two sons, Ronnie Porter, Jr. and wife Jamie of Statesville, and James Porter and wife Amanda of Spartanburg, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Kaydence, Dixee, Sophia, Sarah, J.J., Peyton, Jazmine, and Baby Porter; five sisters, Nan Spell, and Frances Ford and husband Grant, all of Chuluota, Florida, Kimberly Hale and husband Chuck of Okeecholoee, Florida, Robin Kinnaird and husband Truby of Laurel Springs, and Kendra Sweat and husband Danny of Taylorsville; two brothers, James Riddle and wife Cathy of Ramseur, and Scott Riddle and wife Pauline of Chuluota, Florida; six nieces; and eight nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

