Jimmy Neil Parlier, 84, of Stony Point, passed away December 14, 2017, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, following a period of declining health.

He was born June 3, 1933, in Iredell County, son of the late Garland Ben Parlier and Sue Elizabeth Campbell Parlier. Mr. Parlier served in the United States Marines during the Korean War. He was a core maker and molder for the JC Steele Company. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years and three months, Marion Lucille Marlowe Parlier of the home; a daughter, Vickie P. Compton of Statesville; and a sister, Jane Carter of Statesville.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 16, 2017 at Temple Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Payne and Rev. Todd Payne will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military rites will be conducted. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.

