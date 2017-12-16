William “Buddy” Simmons, 75, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, December 16, 2017, after a courageous two year battle with cancer, but in the end won his final victory through his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Buddy loved his family. They were everything to him. He also loved helping people. He worked with a group from Antioch Church, called Harry’s Hands, cutting wood and hauling it to people in need, building handicapped ramps, repairing houses, taking people to the doctor, and just about anything people were in need of. He also helped teach the Men’s Sunday School for years.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Clyde and Nell Simmons; a daughter, Robin; a brother, Jr.; and a brother-in-law who seemed like a brother to him, Arthur Smith.

Buddy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Helen Teague Simmons; a daughter, Tammy Richard (Mike); two granddaughters, Jennifer and husband Josh, and Candace and husband Brad; a great-grandson, Easton; three brothers, Ed Simmons, Raymond Simmons, and Randy Simmons; a sister, Peggy Henson (Bill); along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church, with Pastor Mark Morris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Harry’s Hands – Antioch Baptist Church at 580 Antioch Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

