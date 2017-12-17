Willie Mae Brown, 89, of Lenoir, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born December 8, 1928, daughter of the late Charles Corey and Myrtle Teeters Pennell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Conley Richard Brown; five siblings; and two grandchildren, Debra Brown and Ami Brown.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Gary Brown and wife Becky of Conover, Charlie Brown of Taylorsville, and Doug Brown and wife Mildred of Lenoir; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Thursday, December 21, 2017, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m., at Bethel Advent Christian Church. The funeral service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Jerry Burnette officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Mackie Funeral Home of Granite Falls is serving the family.

