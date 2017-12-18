Louella Parsons Howell, 69, of Taylorsville, took her final flight to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 18, 2017 surrounded by her family.

Her journey in this world began on January 1, 1948, daughter of the late David and Effie Flowers Parsons. Before retirement, she worked for Broyhill Furniture Plant 5, in the finishing department and sewing room, for over 39 years. She was Valedictorian of her high school class at Happy Plains, and loved and cared for her family and extended family.

Louella was sold out to do the Lord’s work. She was a faithful and dedicated member at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir, directed the Sr. Choir, and was part of the Liberty Grove Singers. The Lord laid it upon her heart to start a special day of prayer at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, which was held every first Saturday of the month, which she never missed until she became sick.

Louella loved to read her Bible and was well known as one of the Parsons Sisters. She was also the secretary for the One Day District Conference, co-chair for the Alexander County Union banquet, and Young Adult Supervisor for several years. She was a prayer warrior till the day she left this world and she praised the Lord till her final breath. Louella was a jewel in this world and she will truly be missed but will forever be in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Howell; a brother, Joseph Parsons; and sisters, Hazel Dula, Mary Alice Parsons, and Brenda McCurdy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Rev. Polly Hightower of Lenoir, Molly Wellman and husband Tony of Hiddenite, Rachel Parsons of Taylorsville, and Geraldine Stevenson and husband Gaston of Troutman; brothers, David Parsons, Jr. and wife Dixie of Hickory, Rev. John W. Parsons of Lenoir, Hayden Parsons and wife Chris of Winston-Salem, and Joe L.Parsons and wife Valerie of Taylorsville; a number of nieces and nephews; and god-children, Amiya McCurdy and Zenaida Lopez-McCurdy.

The wake for Mrs. Howell will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., at Liberty Grove Baptist Church, with Rev. Ardeal Roseboro, Rev. Elliott Boston, Rev. Mark Parsons, Rev. T.E. Martin, Rev. James Ferguson, and Rev. Sterling Howard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.