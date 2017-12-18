Triplett named Interim Principal at Bethlehem Elementary School

Mrs. Cheryl A. Triplett was named Interim Principal of Bethlehem Elementary School effective January 2, 2018, according to Alexander County Schools administrators. Bethlehem Principal Jill Peek announced her retirement recently, effective January 2018.

Triplett has 17 years of experience in public education including service as the assistant principal at East Alexander Middle School in 2016-2017. Prior to her service in Alexander County Schools, she served in several roles in the Sumter School District in South Carolina. Most recently she was the Elementary Instructional Director. Her earlier service included a principalship and assistant principalship.

Triplett taught in Caldwell County Schools from 1995 through 2000 and in Sumter School District 2 in South Carolina from 2000 to 2005.

Triplett holds a bachelor’s degree from Troy State University in Elementary Education, and a master’s degree from Lesley University in Instructional Technology. Her master’s degree in Educational Administration is from the University of South Carolina.

Mrs. Triplett and her husband, Neal, reside in Lenoir, NC.