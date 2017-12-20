Elizabeth Ann Payseur Smith Lilly, 73, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on February 10, 1944, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Kelly and Elizabeth Shives Payseur. Elizabeth attended New Life Community Baptist Church, in Statesville, and had worked in the health care industry as a patient sitter. As a CNA worker, Elizabeth had a servant’s heart for each patient and taking care of them. She loved each one just like they were her own family.

Elizabeth also loved going on adventures, especially camping with her family and friends, dancing, and swimming. Elizabeth was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed baking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Allen Smith and William “Bill” Lilly”; brothers, Sam, John David and Richard Payseur; and sisters, Vesta Louise Miller, Christine Rosella Towery, Margaret Elvira Dellinger, and Iva Lee Boyd.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sister, Diane Zeigler (Ted) of Lincolnton; sons, Jeffery Carpenter of Vale, Bryne Lilly (Lisa) of Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Wesley Smith of Orlando, Florida; a granddaughter; three great-granddaughters; a number of nieces and nephews to whom she was “Granny” or “MaMa Libby”; and special friends, Barbara Allen, Peggy Johnson, Robin Tedder, Brenda Finey, and Brenda Miller.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 23, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow, at 2:00 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Sam Jordan and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Dylan Tedder, Alex Tedder, Bryne Lilly, Frankie Tedder, Bradley Smith, and Mason Smith.

Memorials may be sent to SECU Family House at 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.