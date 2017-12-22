Misty Nicole Brown, 41, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 22, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on September 16, 1976, in Alexander County, daughter of Randy Watt Brown and Vickie Diane Earp Greene.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Grady Brown and Henry Earp.

Those left to cherish her memory include her father, Randy Watt Brown and wife Jackie; mother, Vickie Diane Earp Greene and husband Donald Greene; a brother, Corey Brown of Newton; aunts, Tammy Bumgarner and Angie Mcginnis, both of Hickory, and Susan Wike; grandmothers, Shirley Brown of Taylorsville, and Violet Earp Brown of Conover; and a number of cousins.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Alexander Funeral Service, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tony Daniels officiating. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be made to Crossroads Rescue Mission, 206 Mt. Sinai Church Road, Shelby, NC 28152.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

