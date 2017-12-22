Rev. Edward “Eddie” Shumate, 70, of Taylorsville, formerly of North Wilkesboro, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 22, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church, in Taylorsville, with Rev. Steve Dagenhart, Rev. Mike Soop, and Rev. Marcus Benfield officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 5:00 p.m., Friday evening, at Calvary Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Burial will be at Mountlawn Memorial Park, in North Wilkesboro, immediately following the service.

Rev. Shumate was born December 2, 1947, in Wilkes County, son of E.C. and Marie Sparks Shumate. Eddie is a 1966 graduate of North Wilkes High School. He attended Appalachian State University, where he majored in music. He is a graduate of West Lenoir School of Ministry, in Lenoir, receiving a Bachelors degree in Theology.

Eddie began his career at Holly Farms Fried Chicken, in Wilkesboro, where he fried the very first piece of Holly Farms Fried Chicken to later be Vice-President of Operations, opening up 73 new stores throughout the mid-Atlantic. Later he started S&S Family Restaurant, in Taylorsville, with his brother, George Shumate.

God led Eddie to leave the business world in 1980 to go full-time into preaching and music ministry. He started singing with the Sons and Daughters of Faith. He was a minister of music at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, then later became an Associate Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church. While at Calvary, God called Eddie to preach, which led him to Maple Springs Baptist Church in Elkin, then later to Dover Baptist Church in Taylorsville. Eddie started leading the Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting Choir in 1998 continuing thru 2008. He continued preaching revivals and holding choir schools in many states. Eddie retired from pastoring in 2008.

He was preceded in death by his father, E.C. Shumate.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Blevins Shumate of the home; a son, Richard S. Shumate and wife Amy of Hays; a daughter, Stephanie Shumate Land and husband Sgt. Mark Land of Taylorsville; mother, Marie Sparks Shumate of North Wilkesboro; four grandchildren, Amber S. Bowlin and husband Cody of Wilkesboro, Carrie Land and Lindsey Land, both of Taylorsville, and Steven Shumate of Hays; two great-grandchildren, Lydia and Cassie; and two brothers, Harrold Dennis Shumate and wife Gail of North Wilkesboro, and Raymond “George” Shumate of Hiddenite.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

