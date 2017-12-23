Elizabeth “Libby” Sharpe Lackey Shook, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away December 23, 2017 at The Villages of Wilkes Nursing Home, in Wilkesboro.

She was born on April 25, 1932, in Hiddenite, the daughter of Daniel Parks, Sr. and Rena Sloope Sharpe. Ms. Shook was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church, where she served as a greeter and was a member of the adult Sunday School.

She and her husband, F.E. Shook, were owners of the Burger Basket of Taylorsville, where she was well known for her cooking. Her cooking skills continued at Harry Gant’s Steakhouse. She was a very caring and hard-working mother and was cherished by her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Lackey, father of her three children; husband, Francis E. Shook; and brothers, Parks Sharpe, Jr. and Robert E. Sharpe.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Steve (Linda) Lackey; daughters, Barbara L. (Tommy) Cothren and Penny L. (Alton) Burgess, all of Taylorsville; eight grandchildren, Andrew Lackey of Charlotte, Sarah Lackey-Leach of Taylorsville, Joey Cothren and Lisa Cothren Barnes of Taylorsville, Brittni Cothren Bishop of Mt. Holly, Amber Burgess Williams, Jonathan Burgess and Matthew Burgess, all of Taylorsville; nine great-grandchildren; a great-grand-stepson; and a sister, Carmen Gant of Taylorsville.

Visitation will be held at East Taylorsville Baptist Church on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Committal service will follow at the Hiddenite Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Joey Cothren, Andrew Lackey, Jordan Barnes, Jacob Barnes, Dallas Cothren, and Briar Cothren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090; or East Taylorsville Baptist Church Building Fund, 644 1st Ave. Dr. SE, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.