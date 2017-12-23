Paul David Frye, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Taylorsville House.

He was born on January 23, 1930, in Catawba County, the son of the late Hayden and Edna Mae Bowman Frye. Paul was retired from Clayton Marcus where he worked as a band saw operator. He was also a member at Smyrna Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Randy Paul Frye; a brother, Rayford Frye; and a sister, Brenda Bolick.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Inurnment will be with the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.