Jerry Ray Goodnight, Sr., 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at his residence.

He was born on June, 19, 1941 in Rowan County. Jerry was a faithful member at Three Forks Baptist Church and loved his family and friends. He served in the United States Army, in Korea, during Peace Time.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ray W. Goodnight; his mother, Edna Goodnight Mahaley and husband John; an infant sister, Delores Ann; brother, Norman Goodnight; and man’s best friend, “Precious”.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 43 years, Martha Irene Smith Goodnight; sons, Jerry Ray Goodnight, Jr. and wife Regina of Arkansas, Forrest Gaines and wife Patty, Mark Gaines and wife Gail, and Dan Gaines and wife Carla; daughter, Carol Goodnight Vines and husband Randy of Arkansas; a brother, Randy Goodnight of China Grove; two sisters, Becky Goodnight Goudes of Kannapolis, and Linda Kuczer of Florida; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews; a special buddy, Wayne Powell of Florida; and good friends, Chuck and Karen Oberst.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Three Forks Baptist Church, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., with the funeral service following with Rev. Carson Mosley and Rev. Gary Jennings officiating. Burial will follow at Scenic Memorial Gardens. Full Military Honors will be rendered by DAV Post 84 and DAV Post 86.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

