Mary Lee Clodfelter Cameron, 69, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly, after a lengthy illness, on December 24, 2017 at her residence.

She was born on September 19, 1948, in Forsyth County, daughter of the late William Jay and Mary Estelle Boles Clodfelter. Mary was retired from Wal-Mart, Statesville, with 20 years of employment.

She is survived by three sons, Jimmy Cameron of the home, Johnny Cameron of Kernersville, and George “Noble” Garland, III of Greensboro; a daughter, Linda Cameron Bowman of Midway; and two sisters, Patricia Wyatt of Walkertown, and Wilma Gallimore of Winston-Salem.

A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.

