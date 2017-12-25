Kenneth E. Cox, Sr., 91, of Barnes Mobile Home Park, Taylorsville, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at Wilkes Senior Village.

Mr. Cox was born December 9, 1926, in Summerlee, West Virginia, the son of the late William Austin Cox and Myrtle Annie Staton Cox.

He was a US Navy veteran, who had served during WWII in the Philippines, and was a member of North Side Baptist Church. Kenneth had retired from Broyhill Furniture.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry Ann Payne Cox; a son, Kenneth Edwin Cox, Jr.; five brothers; and five sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Richard Wayne Cox, Sr. and wife Freda Ann of McGrady; five grandchildren, Kenneth William Cox, Kyle Michael Cox, Tracy Minton, Richard Cox, Jr., and David Cox; and 11 great-grandchildren, Victoria, Allison, Natalie, Cayden, Kenneth Jr., Alexi, Abby, Tanner, Alex, Alyssa, and Conner.

No formal services are planned. Kenneth’s wishes where to have his body donated to Wake Forest School of Medicine.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Cox Family.