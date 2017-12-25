Nesbit Keith Bowman, 97, of Taylorsville, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017 at Catawba Regional Hospice.

He was born on February 19, 1920, in Alexander County, son of the late Webster and Della Bowman. Nesbit was a lifetime member at Friendship Lutheran Church and spent his whole life farming. He worked for Hickory Chair, where he retired.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Wilma Bowman; brothers, Ray Bowman and Garfield Bowman; and sisters, Cleo Bowman Price and Willie Lee Bowman Frye, Ona Bowman Hefner, and Lucy Bowman Deal.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Larry K. Bowman and wife Lois Ann, and Carol B. Cook; grandchildren, Bryan Bowman and wife Dawn, Sherry Bowman Taylor, Stewart Bowman and wife Misty, Amanda Church and (Bobby Call), and Aaron Keever and wife Kristi; great-grandchildren, Ashton Bowman and (Clint Walker), Brandon Bowman and wife Jessica, Joshua Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Justin Taylor, Kelsey Bowman, Seth Bowman, Chase Bowman, Ethan Call, Bryson Call, and Isaac Keever; a great-grandson, Dyllan Spears; and a great-great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Taylor; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at Friendship Lutheran Church, at 1:00 p.m., with Pastors Greg and Carol Yeager officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Friendship Lutheran Church, in the family life center, from 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pallbearers will be: Bryan Bowman, Bobby Call, Joshua Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Brandon Bowman, and Seth Bowman.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Justin Taylor, Chase Bowman, Ethan Call, Bryson Call, and Isaac Keever.

All memorials may be made to Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 286858.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

