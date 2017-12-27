************

COPY PAPER: Letter, legal, ledger or cut to your specifications. White and color bond paper, index and cover weight, trespass notices, envelopes. The Taylorsville Times. Phone 632-2532.

************

ZILI is a 6 yr. old male, German Shepherd/Black Mouth Cur mix that is a protection dog. Zili is good with small children, but NO other animals!! He is housebroken, UTD on shots, had heartworm treatment, very smart, loving, loyal, fur child that loves to run, ride, dances in front of you to go out to potty!! $200.00 adoption fee. Call 828-855-6747.