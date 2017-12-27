HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

MEDICAL OFFICE ASSISTANT needed, full time, $10 – $15 per hour, depending on skill level. Interviews anytime 9 – 6, Mon. – Thurs., Wilkesboro. Text 828-640-3545.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

PART-TIME person who has experience re-doing mobile home floors. Must have truck. Must be reliable & honest. Must have references. Must be willing to do small jobs after hours or weekends, Saturday & Sunday. Must do good work and work fast without helper. Will pay $15 per hour, plus truck allowance. Call 828-303-8570 and leave message telling full name, phone number, and your information.

Experienced In CNAI for case in Taylorsville area. M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, 40 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

Experienced CNAI for case in Taylorsville area. M-F 11 am to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm, 33 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

Experienced CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Mon & Tues 8 am to 5 pm, every other Thursday 8 am to 5 pm and every other Sat. 9 am to 5 pm for a total of 35 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

FREIGHTMASTER – Hiddenite, NC now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Mostly one stop, no touch freight. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5.