LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #17-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Commissioners have called a public hearing at 6:00pm on Monday, January 8, 2017, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Conditional Use Permit Case 17-1.

CUP Application 17-1 is for approximately 9 acres of property located on Hwy 127 due south of Mexico Viejo. Greg Kaziah is proposing to develop the property into a multi-family development that will consist of approximately 115 apartment units.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jan3-18c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cheryl Jean Bedra, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Lula May Stafford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 20th day of March 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 20th day of December, 2017.

CHERYL JEAN BEDRA

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

jan10-18c

************

Notice

Sugar Loaf Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual meeting for the election of Board of Directors on January 9, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fire Department on Hwy. 16 North. Any citizens living in the Sugarloaf/Little River Fire District or owning real property in the district over the age of 18 years old, is eligible to be elected and serve on the board. Any citizen may attend and vote that meets the criteria.

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ronald Clifford Montgomery, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2017.

LYNNE MONTGOMERY MARTIN

647 River Hills Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jan3-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Arless Milbon Donaldson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of November, 2017.

GLORIA BRYANT DONALDSON

3435 Three Forks Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

jan3-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Leona R. Kirby, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of December, 2017.

SHARON KIRBY NORRIS

160 Sanchez Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

dec27-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Betty White Worrell, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of November, 2017.

BRENDA W. GAITHER

650 Lackey Mtn. Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

dec27-17p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Billy Richard Hall, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before March 6, 2018, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of December, 2017.

Joshua Chad Hall

Executor

99 Creekside Lane Ext.

Hickory, NC 28601

Amber R. Mueggenburg

Attorney for the Estate

SIGMON, CLARK, MACKIE, HANVEY & FERRELL, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1470

Hickory, NC 28603

executor

dec27-17c