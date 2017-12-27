REAL ESTATE

************

3 or 4 BR HOUSE, 2-Story, 1.5 Acres. Possible Owner Financing. Call 828-313-7307.

************

2 BR, 1 BA, BRICK HOME for sale, has basement, 2-car garage (separate from house), appliances included, good condition, lots of updates, Taylorsville area and county water. Call 828-632-6297, 828-244-7823.

************

JUST REMODELED — 1 BR, 1 BA, metal roof, vinyl siding, and gravel driveway, nice neighborhood, located in Hiddenite on Adams Lane, $32,500. Call 828-632-4251.

************

LOOKING FOR VACANT, FIXER UPPER PROPERTIES…HAVE CASH BUYERS!! Contact Marty Pennell Realtor/Broker, Weichert Realtors, Team Metro 828-446-6696.