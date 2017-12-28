Deborah Gene Chapman Davidson, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Gordon Hospice House.

She was born on December 7, 1953, the daughter of the late Jack and Alice Childers Chapman. Deborah worked in the furniture business and was of the Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 48 years, Charles Ray Davidson; a son, Eric Davidson; and daughters, Sherry Rodriguez and Debra “DD” Davidson.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., at Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.