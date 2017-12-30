Nadine “Dean” Kay Whitmer Hajer, 71, of Austin, Texas, passed away December 30, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

She was born on November 8, 1946 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Dean will be remembered as a warm, caring, and strong woman. Her genuine and feisty personality will not be forgotten by those that knew and loved her.

She is survived by her three devoted children, Greg Hajer, Jr. of Austin, Texas; Tracy Hajer Nuttall of Austin, Texas; and Jeff Hajer and wife Lina of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Tony Nuttall, Jr. of Sugarland, Texas, Tara Hajer of Taylorsville, Tyler Nuttall of Sugarland, Texas, and Tayler Nuttall of Austin, Texas; and three great-granddaughters, Hayden Nuttall, and Melannie and Nayelli Nuttall.

No formal services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to jhajer28@gmail.com.