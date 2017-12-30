Virginia Maine Salmons, 71, of Martin Farm Lane, Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at Presbyterian Hospital, in Huntersville.

Mrs. Salmons was born October 7, 1946, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late James Maine and Ruby Price Maine.

She was a homemaker and she was known as Granny to everybody’s children. She was a member of Freedom Independent Baptist Church in Granite Falls.

She was the kindest soul that loved to sing and make people laugh. She had unwavering faith in God, in which she never questioned God’s plan for his will in her life.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Salmons; brother, Ronald Collins; and an infant brother.

Those left to cherish her memory include a daughter, Sandra Whitley and husband Sam of Hiddenite; a son, James Salmons of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Amber Johnson and fiancé John, Kayla Bass, Joshua Salmons, and Caleb Salmons; two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Johnson and Trinity Johnson; a sister, Linda Bolick of Hickory; two brothers, Glen Maine of Mountain View, and Donald Collins of Georgia.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 4, 2018, at Freedom Independent Baptist Church, in Granite Falls. Pastor Frank Turner will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to: Alzheimer Association.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Salmons Family.