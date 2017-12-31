Shelby James Harris Holt died Sunday, December 31, 2017, ending 2017 rejoicing with her Savior.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, at 7 p.m., at People’s Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, at 2 p.m., in Pinewood Memorial Park.

Born in Belvoir to Jack and Lucille James, Shelby went on to have a long, successful career with Sears.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Mike Holt; and daughters, Joy Hudson and Sandie Stargardt, all of Greenville, and Christy Williams of Raleigh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a church mission of one’s choice.

