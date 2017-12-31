Tony Alan Pennell passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Alan was born October 17, 1953 in Catawba County.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Pennell; his paternal grandparents, Harry and Beutrice Pennell; his maternal grandparents, Percy and Hattie Deal; and numerous cousins.

Alan is survived by two sons, Andrew of Raleigh, and Matthew of Conover; his mother, Gilda Pennell of Conover; two brothers, Randy of Atlanta, Georgia, and Mark Pennell and wife Faith of Conover; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dog, Bernie.

During Alan’s teenage years in the Boy Scouts, he achieved the mark of Eagle Scout and the God and Country Award. He was also Vice-President of his High School Senior Class. Alan graduated from Caldwell Community College with an Associates Degree. He became a tennis coach and was a top car salesman for several years. Alan wrote many songs, and at one point in his life, he was President of Song Writers.

The family will receive friends from 3 – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, in Conover. The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Gary Royals officiating. A private inurnment be in the Church Columbarium at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Boy Scout Troop of First United Methodist Church and Home Missions.

