Escar Earl Goble, Sr., 90, of Stony Point, passed January 2, 2018, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 5, 1927, in Alexander County, son of the late Escar Crowson and Mary Jane Kilby Goble. Earl retired from J.C. Penny Distribution Center.

He was a faithful member of Stony Point Baptist Church, having served as a deacon and Sunday School Treasurer. Earl also volunteered with the local meals on wheels program until his disability.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, a model citizen for his community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Payne Goble.

Those left to cherish his memory include his three children, Escar Earl “Butch” Goble of Taylorsville, Patsy G. Chapman and husband Terry of Troutman, and Robin G. Church and husband Rick of Hickory; five grandchildren, Tiffany C. Dobbins and husband Rick of Hickory, Patrick Chapman and wife Arianne of Huntersville, Monica G. Jack and husband Jason of Taylorsville, Graham Church of Boone, and Kilby C. Smith and husband Tyler of Mocksville; and six great-grandchildren.

The Goble Family would like to thank Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County for all their loving care and service to our Dad.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Friday, January 5, 2018, at Stony Point Baptist Church, 231 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point. Rev. Rick Norman and Grandson Graham Church will officiate. The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary, from 2-3 p.m., prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell county, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625; or to Stony Point Baptist Church (General Fund), 231 Ruritan Park Road, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Goble Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

Chapman Funeral Home is assisting the family of Escar Earl Goble, Sr.