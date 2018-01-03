HELP WANTED

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

MEDICAL OFFICE ASSISTANT needed, full time, $10 – $15 per hour, depending on skill level. Interviews anytime 9 – 6, Mon. – Thurs., Wilkesboro. Text 828-640-3545.

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

PART-TIME person who has experience re-doing mobile home floors. Must have truck. Must be reliable & honest. Must have references. Must be willing to do small jobs after hours or weekends, Saturday & Sunday. Must do good work and work fast without helper. Will pay $15 per hour, plus truck allowance. Call 828-303-8570 and leave message telling full name, phone number, and your information.

************

Experienced In CNAI for case in Taylorsville area. M-F, 9 am to 5 pm, 40 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Taylorsville area. M-F 11 am to 4 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11 am to 3 pm, 33 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

Experienced CNAI for case in Hiddenite/Taylorsville area. Mon & Tues 8 am to 5 pm, every other Thursday 8 am to 5 pm and every other Sat. 9 am to 5 pm for a total of 35 hours per week. HomeCare Management Corporation 828-754-3665 or www.homecaremgmt.org.

************

FREIGHTMASTER – Hiddenite, NC now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers full time & part time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Mostly one stop, no touch freight. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F, 10-5.

************

Temporary, Part-Time, Public Works Employee — The Town of Taylorsville is taking applications seeking an individual familiar with wastewater lift station operations and maintenance as well as the direction and supervision of inmate employees. Experience in pumps and generation operations and maintenance, SCADA systems, the proper practice of directing, and implementing town projects not limited to cleaning, maintaining, repairing park grounds, operating necessary equipment, mowing ROW, assisting Public Works Crews in the administration of customary public works activities, ability to safely operate town owned equipment- truck, tractor, mower, as required, ability to lift up to 50 pounds as required. Valid- NCDL, Ability to obtain, possess, and maintain Inmate Supervision Custody Certificate, High School Graduate-GED. Applications accepted until position is filled. Applications available at The Town of Taylorsville 67 Main Ave Dr. Taylorsville, NC 28681. EOC.