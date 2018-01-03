John Wesley Byrd, 86, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born on April 14, 1931, in Tennessee, the son of the late John & Julia Key Byrd. John was a member at East Taylorsville Baptist Church and honorably served our country in the US Army during WWII and Korea. Before retirement, he worked for Ironworkers Local Union #63 in Chicago, Illinois.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Lucy Byrd of the home; daughters, Pamela K. Byrd of Durham, and Debra “Dee” F. Moersch of Amarillo, Texas; a brother, William Byrd of Knoxville, Tennessee; and a sister, Dorothy Lanning of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 10:00 am to 11:00 a.m., at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, and a memorial service to celebrate the life of John will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Inurnment will be with the family. Military rites will be provided by the National Guard.

