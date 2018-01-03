LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Brenda A. Pierce and Kenneth W. Pierce to Michael Lyon, Trustee, for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., as nominee for One Reverse Mortgage, LLC, which was dated July 30, 2011 and recorded on August 11, 2011 in Book 549 at Page 1930, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina. Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on January, 16, 2018, at 10:30 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit: Beginning on a concrete post, R.S. Ferguson’s corner, and runs with the private road and Elder’s Line, North 04 degrees 53’ poles to a stone near a pine, Pleas Jenkins’ corner; thence with the Jenkins and Elder line, Hast 29 ½ poles to a stone; thence South 09 degrees West 31 ¼ poles to a point in the center of the Liledoun Road indicated by a spike on the North side of said road; thence South 02 degrees West 24 ½ poles to a spike, James Teague’s corner in the Austin Line; thence with said line, West 29 poles to the beginning, containing 9.6 acres, more or less. Less and excepted from the above-described properties the following: 1) 1.00 acre as conveyed by Wilma N. Elder to Atwell McAlpin and wife Velsie E. McAlpin by deed dated 11-3-1965 as recorded in Book 79, Page 202 of the Alexander County Registry; 2) 4.5 acres as conveyed by Wilma N. Elder to Gary M. Jenkins and wife Rebecca A. Jenkins by deed dated 8-4-1967 as recorded in Book 85, Page 482 of the Alexander County Registry; and 3) 0.91 of an acre as conveyed by Wilma N. Elder to James A. McAlpin and Martha B. McAlpin by deed dated 4-29-1976 as recorded in Book 188, Page 35 of the Alexander County Registry. Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record. Said property is commonly known as 2064 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681. A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. Third party purchasers must pay the excise tax and THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED. Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Brenda A. Pierce and Kenneth W. Pierce. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. The notice shall also state that upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination. G.S. 45-21.16(b)(2) If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Cape Fear Trustee Services, LLC, Substitute Trustee Attorney J. Martin Page, NCSB No. 43852 Aaron Seagroves, NCSB No. 50979 PHONE: 803.509.5078 FAX: 803.753.9841

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

17 CvD 220

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

-vs-

DAVID LEE BOST, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID LEE BOST, FIRST COMMUNITY BANK, Lienholder, HOUSEHOLD REALTY CORPORATION, Lienholder, JOHNNIE D. SHUBERT CO., Lienholder, LSF6 MERCURY REO INVESTMENTS, LLC, Lienholder

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. DAVID LEE BOST, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DAVID LEE BOST, FIRST COMMUNITY BANK, Lienholder, HOUSEHOLD REALTY CORPORATION, Lienholder, JOHNNIE D. SHUBERT CO., Lienholder, LSF6 MERCURY REO INVESTMENTS, LLC, Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on January 18, 2018 at 11:30 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a P.K. Nail located in the center line of SR 1605, said nail being further located North 69°03’30” West 436.14 feet from a P.K. Nail at the intersection of SR 1605 and SR 1626 and being further located in the western boundary line of Katy L. Cowan (DB. 210, PG. 454); thence from the above referenced BEGINNING point South 182.26 feet to a 5/8″ square rod located in the northeastern boundary line of Melvin F. Crouch; thence cornering and running with the Crouch line South 84′ 59″ 56′ West 150.00 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar; thence continuing North 00 degs 49′ 03″ East 229.94 feet to a 5/8 inch rebar located in the center line of SR 1605, the northeastern corner of Lot #3; thence running with the center line of said road South 76 degs 41′ 15″ East 150.18 feet to the .BEGINNING containing 0.7000 acres, more or less and being designated as Lot #4 on a survey Map by Russell Vogel, R.L.S. dated 3~13-95 and entitled “Boundary and Division Survey for Taylor Ridge Corporation”. Being all of that parcel described in a deed recorded in Book 367, Page 2214.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0061635, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 9294 Paul Payne Store Road, Stony Point, NC, 28678

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds.

This the 14 day of December, 2017.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

VALUE: $90,789.00

OPENING BID: $13,002.00

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Mylon Maurice Hughes, Jr. and Letitia Adaire Rowe to Anthony and Tate/Shirley H. Anthony, Trustee(s), which was dated July 26, 2004 and recorded on July 27, 2004 in Book 471 at Page 758, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on January 19, 2018 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot No. 23 of Green Meadows Subdivision, Phase Two, as recorded in Plat Book 8, Page 173, Alexander County Registry.

The above described property is subject to certain restrictive covenants recorded in Book 457, Page 1768, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 416 Green Meadows Drive, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Mylon Maurice Hughes, Jr. and wife, Letitia Adaire Rowe.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 15-01425-FC02

Notice

Sugar Loaf Volunteer Fire Department will hold their annual meeting for the election of Board of Directors on January 9, 2018, at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Fire Department on Hwy. 16 North. Any citizens living in the Sugarloaf/Little River Fire District or owning real property in the district over the age of 18 years old, is eligible to be elected and serve on the board. Any citizen may attend and vote that meets the criteria.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #17-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Commissioners have called a public hearing at 6:00pm on Monday, January 8, 2017, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider Conditional Use Permit Case 17-1.

CUP Application 17-1 is for approximately 9 acres of property located on Hwy 127 due south of Mexico Viejo. Greg Kaziah is proposing to develop the property into a multi-family development that will consist of approximately 115 apartment units.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Cheryl Jean Bedra, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Lula May Stafford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 20th day of March 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 20th day of December, 2017.

CHERYL JEAN BEDRA

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

Post Office Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ronald Clifford Montgomery, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of December, 2017.

LYNNE MONTGOMERY MARTIN

647 River Hills Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Arless Milbon Donaldson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of March, 2018, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of November, 2017.

GLORIA BRYANT DONALDSON

3435 Three Forks Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

jan3-17p