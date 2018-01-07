Alleen Cosby Lackey Leonard, 89, of Stanley, formerly of Hiddenite, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 7, 2018 with her family by her bedside.

She was born on March 6, 1928, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Julius and Ila Fortner Lackey. Alleen was a graduate of Troutman High School in 1945, and further went on to get her Associates Degree at Central Piedmont Community College as a certified LPN.

She was a faithful member at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church and was also part of the Alexander County Ancestry Association. Genealogy was her passion. Alleen loved spending time with her family, and she will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eli Philip Leonard; daughters, Caroline Leonard Cook and Colleen Anita Cook; and infant brother and sister; half-brothers, Maxmillian and Leonard Lackey; and half-sister, Martha Beaver.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Philip Leonard and wife Ilonka of Stanley; grandchildren, Gene, Richard and Jason Cook, and Dennis and Elaine Leonard; along with a number of great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 12, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon with Rev. Mitch King and Rev. Steve Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice Charlotte Region at 1420 East Seventh St, Charlotte, NC 28204; or to Alexander County Ancestry Association at PO Box 241, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.