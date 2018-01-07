Dewey Lee St. Clair, Sr., 81, of Taylorsville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at his residence.

He was born on January 10, 1936, son of the late Lee David and Ollie Mae Barnes St. Clair. Dewey was owner of St. Clair Auto Repair. He honorably served our country in the US Army and was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Dewey Lee St. Clair, Jr. of the home; brother, Doris Edward St. Clair of Taylorsville; sister, Carol Sherrill of Lexington; stepdaughter, Charman Knight of Taylorsville; and stepson, Clay Freeman of Hickory.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A celebration of life service will follow in the chapel at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment will be with the family.

Memorials may be sent to the Alexander County EMS at 2430 Hwy NC 90, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.